Regulation & Compliance
Google DeepMind co-founder argues US should set AI global standards - FT

Mustafa Suleyman, Google DeepMind's co-founder and chief executive of Inflection AI, told the Financial Times that the US should use their chip leadership to enforce minimum global standards for the use of AI.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman argued as a minimum tech companies should agree to abide by the same pledge made by leading AI firms to the White House earlier this year.

"The US should mandate that any consumer of Nvidia chips signs up to at least the voluntary commitments — and more likely, more than that," Suleyman said.

The Biden administration has expanded their restriction of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices artificial-intelligence chips beyond China to other regions including some countries in the Middle East.

Suleyman’s comments follow recent warnings made by UK MPs that the country’s plans to lead global AI regulation are at risk should new laws be introduced in November.

