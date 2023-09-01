Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA to conduct fair value assessments to ensure consumer savings deals

FCA to conduct fair value assessments to ensure consumer savings deals

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has assessed 9 firms on their savings products following concerns of unfair saving deals for consumers.

The Consumer Duty was introduced in July this year, making it a requirement for firms to ensure product and services retain and deliver fair values to their customers. The 14-point action plan defined in July will also ensure that consumers will have access to a competitive savings market.

The FCA will now analyse the information banks and building societies have provided, and will publish an update during autumn to list any steps to take should areas of concern be identified.

Since the July plan was published, the FCA adds that there has been greater availability of higher interest rates in both term limited and easy access accounts.

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh said: “Where there may still be those questioning the new regulation, today’s action by the FCA is an important reminder to all financial services that Consumer Duty is now live and firms are bound to meet its requirements - or face investigation. As the base rate has continued to rise, the spotlight has remained on savings and the rates being offered by both banks and lenders.

“As part of the overarching goal to deliver good outcomes to consumers, ensuring fair value is an important component. This spans much further than just making sure savings deals represent fair value, requiring firms to support the financial resilience of its customers by informing them when higher rates are available. The FCA itself says the pace of firms to act on this has been slow, highlighting the clear need for the regulator to step in. As with all areas of Consumer Duty, communication and good data remains fundamental."

The FCA promised to clamp down on banks failing to meet requirements to meet customer needs during the rollout of the Consumer Duty, as firms continuously failed to serve consumers with 7.4 million people unable to reach their providers in the 12 months before May 2022.

 

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Trending

Related News
FCA to take ‘balanced’ approach in access to cash regime
/inclusion

FCA to take ‘balanced’ approach in access to cash regime

Consumer Duty: FCA finds fund manager value assessments need improvement
/regulation

Consumer Duty: FCA finds fund manager value assessments need improvement

FCA urges Brits to watch out for loan fee fraud

09 Aug

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. Visa and Mastercard plan credit card fee increases - WSJ

  3. Half of Klarna employees using ChatGPT Enterprise

  4. Trustly acquires SlimPay

  5. UK sees record month for open banking payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023