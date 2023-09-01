Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments
USAA secures cheque imaging patent agreement with Discover

Online military bank USAA has recorded another victory in its long-running effort to protect its remote deposit capture patents, reaching a licensing agreement with Discover Financial Services.

The firms have struck a deal that enables Discover to license more than 130 USAA patents relating to technology that lets customers deposit cheques through their mobile phones.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nathan McKinley, head, corporate development, says: “We look forward to working with more banks to create reasonable licensing agreements that benefit their customers.”

In 2019, a jury awarded USAA $200 million in damages from Wells Fargo after the latter failed to license the remote deposit capture technology.

