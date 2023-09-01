Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NYC subway security hole lets people use card info to track journeys

NYC subway security hole lets people use card info to track journeys

A security flaw with the New York subway's contactless payments system lets people with a rider's credit card details see their travel history.

The issue, reported by 404 Media, stems from a feature on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA's) OMNY website, which allows users to see their seven day ride history.

To see this information, riders do not need to have an account with a PIN or password. Instead, they simply enter their card details.

The feature works for normal card payments as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, despite the latter two giving merchants a tokenised number.

“Obviously this is a great fit for abusers who live with their victims or have physical access, however brief, to their wallets,” Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity, Electronic Frontier Foundation, tells 404 Media.

MTA spokesperson Eugene Resnick says: "We’re always looking to improve on privacy, and will consider input from safety experts as we evaluate possible further improvements.”

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard to end Binance crypto-to-fiat card partnership

  2. Visa and Mastercard plan credit card fee increases - WSJ

  3. Trustly acquires SlimPay

  4. Half of Klarna employees using ChatGPT Enterprise

  5. Global CBDC adoption is on the horizon – Giesecke + Devrient

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023