Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Electronic bill presentment and payment
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BofA launches Global Digital Disbursements in Canada via e-Transfer

BofA launches Global Digital Disbursements in Canada via e-Transfer

Bank of America is bringing its Global Digital Disbursements technology to Canada via the country's popular Interac e-Transfer system.

The Global Digital Disbursements alias solution is being made available to BofA's commercial clients holding deposit accounts at the bank’s branch in Canada.

The system facilitates the processing of multiple B2C payments and C2B collections where the identifier is the person’s email address or mobile phone number. In Canada this will be done via Interac e-Transfer. In the US, it is done via Zelle, while PayPal is used in 90 other countries.

Canada will be the first market where the “Request for Pay” feature will also be available with Global Digital Disbursements, letting a company send invoices to customers via text or email along with a link to pay the amount.

Leslie Konecny, head of product, Global Transaction Services, Canada, BofA, says: “This is a milestone for Bank of America in Canada, as we continue to meet the evolving digital needs of our multinational clients, providing them with enhanced speed, flexibility and transparency to manage their payment and receipt flows.”

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Electronic bill presentment and payment
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Digital Dollar Project and Western Union pilot CBDC for cross-border remittances

  2. Mastercard to end Binance crypto-to-fiat card partnership

  3. Citi introduces &#39;relationship tiers&#39; for retail customers

  4. Klarna claims European momentum

  5. Global CBDC adoption is on the horizon – Giesecke + Devrient

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023