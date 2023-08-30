Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
FNA awarded University of Cambridge grant to develop market monitoring tool

FNA awarded University of Cambridge grant to develop market monitoring tool

Network analytics and simulation firm FNA has been awarded $100,000 as part of the University of Cambridge’s SupTech Launchpad competition, to develop a working prototype of a tool for financial market monitoring via social media and web extraction.

FNA specialises in uncovering hidden connections and anomalies in large complex datasets. Its software has used by central banks, commercial banks, and financial market infrastructures.

The company will now work with Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP in Peru to develop a prototype for a financial market monitoring tool based on proofs-of-concept created by supervisory agency graduates from the 2022 Cambridge SupTech Lab capacity building programmes.

In addition to the cash, FNA, along with two other competition winners, will join the SupTech Lab’s Launchpad, an accelerator for financial authorities and technology vendors to co-create and deploy cutting-edge, scalable SupTech applications.

