Related Companies

Denario

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PandaDoc buys payments firm Denario

American document workflow software firm PandaDoc has acquired German business payment network Denario. Terms were not disclosed.

PandaDoc helps make it easy for firms to create, manage and e-sign documents such as proposals, quotes and contracts.

The firm also enables payments collection directly from documents but it is now strengthening this area through the Denario acquisition.

Says a statement: "The plan: strategically incorporate Denario’s tech capabilities into our platform.

"The goal: to expand the capabilities customers have to merge document and payment workflows, allowing them to manage, collect, and report on invoices alongside their contracts, all in one location."

Philipp Pohlmann, founder, Denario, says: "By joining forces, we will be able to work on an embedded documents + payments solution that streamlines and automates customer payment collection in one place."

