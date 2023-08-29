BMO launches mobile wallet for virtual cards

BMO Commercial Bank has joined forces with Mastercard and Extend to give clients the power to create and push virtual cards to their employees' mobile wallets.

The bank is the first global Mastercard issuer to offer contactless virtual cards through its cobranded Extend for BMO app.



Corporate card clients can create, send, and manage virtual cards that enable simplified payments online, in-app, and in-store.



Andrew Jamison, CEO, Extend, says: "People expect to be able to make payments on the go, even when those payments are for business expenses. By enabling virtual cards in mobile wallets, we have traveled the last mile toward widespread adoption.



"The ability to empower an employee to securely make ad hoc in-store purchases using a virtual card should be the norm, and now it can be."