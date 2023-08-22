Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TT boosts cross-asset offering with Abel Noser Solutions acquisition

TT boosts cross-asset offering with Abel Noser Solutions acquisition

Capital markets tech vendor Trading Technologies has agreed to buy Abel Noser Solutions (ANS), a provider of transaction cost analysis for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition represents TT’s extension into the multi-asset data and analytics space, building on its expansion into new asset classes. In June, it established of a new foreign exchange business line, following its entry into the fixed income space in March with the acquisition of AxeTrading.

ANS provides pre-trade, real-time and post-trade TCA products and services to both the buy side and sell side for a range of asset classes, including global equities, FX, futures, fixed income and options. Abel Noser also offers a broad range of compliance reporting, trade surveillance and algorithmic trading solutions.

These TCA and regulatory services will be made available to TT clients. And, over time, Abel Noser’s analytics will be integrated into the TT platform.

TT is buying ANS from agency brokerage Abel Noser Holdings, a majority-owned portfolio company of Estancia Capital Partners.

In a second deal, TT will acquire Start, a broker-neutral trade optimisation platform, from Abel Noser in early 2024.

Keith Todd, CEO, TT, says: said: “This acquisition enhances our appeal to the buy side with an offering that spans multiple asset classes which we can fortify with the wealth of anonymized data harnessed through our platform."

