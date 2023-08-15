Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Digital bank for US military recruits launches

Digital bank for US military recruits launches

American community bank Citizens Bank of Edmond has launched a digital-first unit built for military service members.

Oklahoma-based Citizens has worked with banking technology vendor Nymbus on the offshoot, called Roger, which is available now to American military members around the globe.

Roger is the brainchild of Citizens president and CEO Jill Castilla, a US Army and Oklahoma National Guard veteran.

“When I enlisted at 19, I had little access to my bank accounts and financial tools,” says Castilla. “Working with Nymbus, we set out to make the transition into service easy with a digital-first approach for account set-up and management."

In an interview with Banking Dive, Castilla says that as many as 50% of new recruits entering basic training do not have a banking relationship, which can impact their ability to get their paycheck.

The new outfit will also let 17-year-olds that have signed enlistment papers open an account without a cosigner.

