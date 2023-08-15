Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Vesttoo

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Vesttoo files for bankruptcy protection

Vesttoo files for bankruptcy protection

Crisis-hit fintech Vesttoo has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Israeli-based firm, which uses artificial intelligence technology to connect the insurance industry and capital markets, is fighting fires on multiple fronts. Earlier this month the firm announced plans to sack 75% of staff amid a growing scandal over the alleged use of a fraudulent letter of credit in a multi-billion dollar insurance transaction.

The company also faces a New York court appearance in relation to a lawsuit and temporary restraining order on its assets filed by Aon. The broker is aiming to recover almost $137 million of funds that got swapped out of a White Rock cell and replaced with letters of credit that a bank said were invalid.

The firm says the application for Chapter 11 bankruptcy will give it 'breathing room', to fight the suit and root out those responsible for the LoC fraud, which it blames principally on "external factors" including foreign banks and financial institutions.

Banco Santander's venture arm Mouro Capital led an $80 million equity raise for Vestto at a $1 billion valuation in October. An imminent $200 million round at double the valuation has been abandoned in the wake of the ongoing crisis.

Related Companies

Vesttoo

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Trending

Related News
Vesttoo to sack 75% of staff
/markets

Vesttoo to sack 75% of staff

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  3. Nutmeg chief quits Chase UK

  4. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

  5. RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration