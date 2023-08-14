Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard buys minority stake in MTN fintech business

Mastercard buys minority stake in MTN fintech business

Mastercard has purchased a minority stake in the fintech business unit of African mobile phone network MTN.

MTN last year began a search for new investors in the business after splitting it off from its core telecoms operations. The company, which has obtained a mobile banking licence in Nigeria, saw the volume of transactions increase by 37% to 8.3 billion from 61 million active users in the first half of the year.

Mastercard's investment into the business is based on a 16x multiple on a total enterprise valuation of about US$5.2 billion.

MTM says the card scheme will support the growth of the fintech business’s payments and remittance services

The deal follows an earlier $100 million investment by Mastercard two years ago in MTN's chief rival Airtel Africa.

