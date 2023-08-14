Mastercard buys minority stake in MTN fintech business

Mastercard has purchased a minority stake in the fintech business unit of African mobile phone network MTN.

MTN last year began a search for new investors in the business after splitting it off from its core telecoms operations. The company, which has obtained a mobile banking licence in Nigeria, saw the volume of transactions increase by 37% to 8.3 billion from 61 million active users in the first half of the year.



Mastercard's investment into the business is based on a 16x multiple on a total enterprise valuation of about US$5.2 billion.



MTM says the card scheme will support the growth of the fintech business’s payments and remittance services



The deal follows an earlier $100 million investment by Mastercard two years ago in MTN's chief rival Airtel Africa.