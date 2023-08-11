Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Bittrex

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto exchange Bittrx agrees $24m SEC settlement

Crypto exchange Bittrx agrees $24m SEC settlement

Crypto outfit Bittrex has agreed to pay $24 million to settle SEC charges that it operated an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

The firm's former CEO William Shihara and its foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global, have also agreed to settle charges.

The SEC charged Bittrex in April, saying the firm provided services to US investors in connection with crypto assets that were offered and sold as securities.

In addition, the regulator alleged that Bittrex and Shihara directed issuers who sought to have their crypto assets made available for trading on the platform to first delete from public channels certain “problematic statements” that Shihara believed would lead a regulator to investigate whether the crypto asset was offered and sold as a security.

“For years, Bittrex worked with token issuers to 'scrub' their online statements of any indicia that they were investment contracts—all in an effort to evade the federal securities laws. They failed,” says Gurbir Grewal, director, division of enforcement, SEC.

Before the SEC charges, Bittrex had already said that it would shut up shop in the US by the end of April, citing the "current US regulatory and economic environment".

In May, it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Delaware, saying it believed it has more than 100,000 creditors, with estimated liabilities and assets both within the $500 million to $1 billion range.

The firm has neither admitted or denied the SEC’s allegations but agreed disgorgement of $14.4 million, prejudgment interest of $4 million, and a civil penalty of $5.6 million.

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Bittrex

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. PayPal launches its own stablecoin

  3. More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

  4. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  5. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration