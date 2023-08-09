Microsoft and Aptos Labs partner to combine blockchain and AI for banks

Microsoft has teamed up with Aptos Labs on an effort to combine the power of AI and the blockchain to drive web3 into the mainstream.

Aptos says that, despite much hype, web3 adoption has been stymied by the time-consuming and complex nature of onboarding new users.



The layer 1 blockchain developer is tapping the Microsoft Azure OpenAI service to develop an assistant which aims to offer a responsible, user-friendly and secure way to bridge web2 to web3 for the everyday internet user and organisation.



Aptos Assistant will enable users to seamlessly onboard into web3 by asking any kind of question regarding the Aptos blockchain ecosystem using natural language. It will also be available to guide developers as they build smart contracts and decentralised apps.



Mo Shaikh, CEO, Aptos Labs, says: "Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are quickly converging for one important reason: they are both generational breakthroughs that profoundly impact the evolution of the internet and shape society.



"Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to ensure that this technology is accessible to more people and organisations than ever before."



The two firms have also agreed to work on areas such as asset tokenisation, payments and CBDCs, that will further advance the adoption of Web3 from financial services enterprises.



Rashmi Misra, GM, AI and emerging technologies, Microsoft, says: "By fusing Aptos Labs' technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities, we aim to democratise the use of blockchain enabling users to seamlessly onboard to Web3 and innovators to develop new exciting decentralised applications using AI."