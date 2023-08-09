Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kore

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RegTech Kore raises &#163;2.4 million

RegTech Kore raises £2.4 million

Kore, the RegTech Software-as-a-Service platform that enables large financial institutions to fast track regulatory compliance has raised just under £2.4 million from angel network Wealth Club under the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) in a heavily oversubscribed round.

Kore creates a digital audit trail across all products and functions in one place, providing regulatory oversight for senior managers, a cross product management tool for specialists, and an intuitive product hub for frontline users.

The firm, which has doubled revenues year-on-year since launch in 2019, is expecting further growth following the implementation in the UK of new Consumer Duty rules, which places a burden on firms to demonstrate the delivery of good outcomes for customers from their sales and marketing activity.

Kore's executive team have decades of experience in the financial services industry.. Sabrina Del Prete, CEO, was formerly managing director for Coutts Digital and chief digital transformation officer at Williams&Glyn, while chairman, Phil Smith, was a global managing director of Barclays Wealth Management and founder of Embark Group which was sold last year to Lloyds for £390 million.

Says Del Prete: “Having worked in financial services for more than 30 years I am only too familiar with the challenges new regulation brings. Providing a full audit trail for the entire lifecycle of every financial product a company offers is a very complex task, which legacy technology systems cannot easily cope with."

Related Companies

Kore

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Trending

Related News
FCA points Consumer Duty at bank savings rates
/regulation

FCA points Consumer Duty at bank savings rates

FCA finds banks have a mountain to climb to meet new Consumer Duty
/regulation

FCA finds banks have a mountain to climb to meet new Consumer Duty

FCA prepares to wield the whip on Consumer Duty

10 May

FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

25 Jan

FCA overhauls consumer protection with new Consumer Duty

27 Jul 2022

UK Finance expresses fears over FCA Consumer Duty proposals

16 Feb 2022

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. Revolut suspends US crypto services

  3. PayPal launches its own stablecoin

  4. More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

  5. Monzo staff called Conservatives ‘evil’ after denying Jeremy Hunt a bank account – Telegraph

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy