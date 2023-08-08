Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Iceberg Data Lab grows client list with Banque de France, ERAFP and Generali Group

Iceberg Data Lab grows client list with Banque de France, ERAFP and Generali Group

Green fintech Iceberg Data Lab has picked up three new clients in France, including Banque de France, global insurance and asset management house Generali and pension scheme ERAFP.

IDL offers a data calculation platform that enables customers to assess the environmental impact of their portfolios and inform sustainable investment and risk management strategies.

As the first central bank to commit to mitigating its biodiversity impact, Banque de France is harnessing IDL’s Corporate Biodiversity Footprint metric to measure the impact of its portfolio dedicated to equity capital and employees' pension commitments on biodiversity loss.

Meanwhile, ERAFP has already started working with IDL to examine the exposure of its listed asset portfolios to climate change and biodiversity issues, while Generali Group is now utilising IDL’s products to guide its investments in favour of the ecological system via the firm's proprietary Corporate Biodiversity Footprint and Net Environmental Contribution metrics.

Matthieu Maurin, co-Founder and CEO of Iceberg Data Lab, comments: “Through our quality, transparent and accurate data solutions, we’re dedicated to supporting our clients on their sustainable transition journeys, as well as helping them to avoid greenwashing.”

Last month, the firm launched a new product that harnesses generative AI technology to generate real-time, text-based and fully sourced explanations in response to questions regarding the ESG data of portfolio companies.

Dubbed Barbatus after a nearly-extinct bird of prey, the chatbot is trained to extract and provide structured information from unstructured text sitting within IDL’s diversified dataset, which covers over 2,300 different products and services.

