Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Wyden Sygnum Bank Luzerner Kantonalbank Fireblocks

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange taps Fireblocks for digital assets push

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange taps Fireblocks for digital assets push

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Tase) is making a move into digital asset products and services after inking a deal with vendor Fireblocks.

The strategic partnership will see Tase offer a range of institutional-grade digital asset products and services for regulated entities.

While the digital asset space has faced an uncertain regulatory environment, Tase says it wants to combine cutting-edge technology with the foundations of traditional finance to drive the sector's development.

The exchange and Fireblocks have already carried out a project with the Israeli Ministry of Finance, called Project Eden, to issue a government digital bond on a dedicated blockchain platform.

Orly Grinfeld, EVP, head of clearing, Tase, says: "The partnership between Tase and Fireblocks represents a monumental leap forward in the global digital assets landscape.

"We are unwavering in our pursuit of revolutionizing the industry and the local capital market, and this collaboration epitomizes our dedication to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions."

Separately, Fireblocks and partners Sygnum and Wyden have inked a deal with Switzerland's Luzerner Kantonalbank to provide the bank's customers with crypto trading, custody and transaction monitoring by the end of the year.

Related Companies

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Wyden Sygnum Bank Luzerner Kantonalbank Fireblocks

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[On-Demand Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Trending

  1. Goldman seeks way out of Apple Card partnership - report

  2. Klarna ditches open banking brand

  3. FedNow will be a ‘large accelerant’ for fintech - Plaid CEO

  4. BofE and Ripple explore synchronised settlement of payments using Interledger Protocol

  5. Haldane calls out CBDC &quot;stealth tax scandal&quot;

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023