Tel Aviv Stock Exchange taps Fireblocks for digital assets push

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Tase) is making a move into digital asset products and services after inking a deal with vendor Fireblocks.

The strategic partnership will see Tase offer a range of institutional-grade digital asset products and services for regulated entities.



While the digital asset space has faced an uncertain regulatory environment, Tase says it wants to combine cutting-edge technology with the foundations of traditional finance to drive the sector's development.



The exchange and Fireblocks have already carried out a project with the Israeli Ministry of Finance, called Project Eden, to issue a government digital bond on a dedicated blockchain platform.



Orly Grinfeld, EVP, head of clearing, Tase, says: "The partnership between Tase and Fireblocks represents a monumental leap forward in the global digital assets landscape.



"We are unwavering in our pursuit of revolutionizing the industry and the local capital market, and this collaboration epitomizes our dedication to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions."



Separately, Fireblocks and partners Sygnum and Wyden have inked a deal with Switzerland's Luzerner Kantonalbank to provide the bank's customers with crypto trading, custody and transaction monitoring by the end of the year.