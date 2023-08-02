Sustainable Finance Live: Speakers announced!

Sustainable Finance Live is set to take place on the 10th October at Events@No6 in London, bringing together the brightest minds in sustainable fintech to discuss new innovations in the sector.

Take a look at the conference agenda that outlines workshops, sessions, panels that will explore how to create sustainable strategies and form partnerships to platform sustainability in the banking sector.

The hybrid event will also host an advisory forum and hackathon to promote positive change through innovation and collaboration, concentrating on the theme of financing sustainable cities utilising data, AI, risk, and financial instruments.

Many of our diverse group of speakers have been announced, spanning sustainable initiatives to fintechs:

Jannika Aalto - Program Manager, Sustainable Circular Cities and Built Environment, Green Digital Finance Alliance

Peter Bachmann - Managing Director of Sustainable Infrastructure, Gresham House

Meg Brown - Deputy Chief Executive, Conduit Capital

Mark Campanale - Founder and Executive Chair, Carbon Tracker

Richard Conway - CEO, Elastaloud

Mitch Cooke - Director of Sustainability, ESG & Sustainable Finance, Greengage Environmental

James D'Ath - Data Catalyst Lead, TNFD

John Flint - CEO, UK Infrastructure Bank

Sam Gandy - Head of Innovation, Ecosulis

Tatjana Greil Castro - Co Head of Public Markets, Muzinich

Deniz Harut - Executive Director, Pollination Group

Maya Hennerkes - Director, Green Financial Systems, Climate Strategy and Delivery, EBRD

Vera Kukic - UK lead for Sustainability in Financial Services sector, IBM

Jigisha Lock - Head of Platform Strategy, Portfolio, and ESG Solutions, NatWest Markets

Donna Lyndsay - Strategic Market Lead Environment and Sustainability, Ordnance Survey

Richard Peers - Founder, ResponsibleRisk

Adrian Sargent - CEO Castle Community Bank, ESG Treasury and Castle Community Bank

Darshna Shah - Director of Innovation, Elastacloud

Vian Sharif - Head of Sustainability FNZ and Founder Nature Alpha, FNZ

Mitesh Soni - Client Executive, AWS

Amandine Tetot - Head of Project Finance, Triodos Bank

Adam Thompson - Global Sustainable Finance + ESG Reporting Offering Leader, IBM

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more on Sustainable Finance Live and register for the event, check out the website here.