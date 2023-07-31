Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cheque imaging
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Singapore to kill off corporate cheques in 2025

Singapore to kill off corporate cheques in 2025

Singapore will eliminate corporate cheques by the end of 2025 but let people use them for "a period" beyond this. To help ease the transition, an electronic system will be built to allow users to make a deferred payment or issue a cashiers’ order.

Annual cheque transaction volume in Singapore has declined by almost 70% from 61 million in 2016 to less than 19 million in 2022, alongside growing adoption of e-payments by both corporates and individuals.

This has led to an increase in the cost of processing each cheque. Therefore, from November, banks will start charging both corporates and individuals for Singapore Dollar-denominated cheques.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has charged banks with building an electronic deferred payment system - tapping existing payment options like PayNow and Giro - as an alternative to post-dated cheques.

This is slated to go live in 2025, after which banks will stop issuing new cheque books to all corporates.

Individuals will still be able to use cheques for an unidentified period beyond this, with a consultation set for next year on when to make the cutoff and close the cheque truncation system.

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cheque imaging
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Brazil&#39;s Pix used for more transactions than credit and debit cards combined

  2. Goldman seeks way out of Apple Card partnership - report

  3. Treasury set to shelve BNPL regulations

  4. Spanish banks form fraud fighting JV

  5. Chinese payment app giants start accepting Visa and Mastercard

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023