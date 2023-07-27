Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Warwick Business School opens fintech research centre

Warwick Business School opens fintech research centre

Warwick Business School has opened a research centre for financial technology backed by a £3 million donation from Clive Gillmore, an alumnus of Warwick University and CEO and Group CIO of Mondrian Investment Partners

The new Centre will deliver GillmoreGPT, a comprehensive index of fintech research, a Crypto Index that tracks all crypto prices charted against inflation, mobile and platform based fintech products, immersive technologies for financial literacy, as well as research on AI development, machine learning and fraud.

Opening the Centre, Minister for tech and the digital economy, Paul Scully, says: “The UK is the second largest global centre for FinTech, and this new facility will serve as an incubator for a new generation of businesses and a leading hub for the latest academic research and insights.”

The Centre will be led by 25 academics and fintech business leaders who will drive research and development across its specialisms.

Ram Gopal, director of the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology, says: “The launch of the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology is a landmark moment for academia and the financial and technology industries, initiating a huge growth drive for UK R&D. We’ve seen over recent months the rapid development of emerging technologies, while the evolving economic situation requires innovative thinking and world-class research pioneers to shape the UK’s growth path, which is what we’re here to provide.

“The Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology will act as a beacon for industry leading research across fields such as AI, blockchain and machine learning, helping to elevate government policy, inform regulators, and guide businesses through the safe development of these areas."

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2023 - Gaining Ground of Global Interoperability[New Report] The Future of Payments 2023 - Gaining Ground of Global Interoperability

Trending

Trending

  1. US instant payment network FedNow goes live

  2. Treasury set to shelve BNPL regulations

  3. Brazil&#39;s Pix used for more transactions than credit and debit cards combined

  4. Spanish banks form fraud fighting JV

  5. Amazon rolls out palm payment tech to 500+ Whole Food Market stores

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023