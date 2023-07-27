Warwick Business School opens fintech research centre

Warwick Business School has opened a research centre for financial technology backed by a £3 million donation from Clive Gillmore, an alumnus of Warwick University and CEO and Group CIO of Mondrian Investment Partners

The new Centre will deliver GillmoreGPT, a comprehensive index of fintech research, a Crypto Index that tracks all crypto prices charted against inflation, mobile and platform based fintech products, immersive technologies for financial literacy, as well as research on AI development, machine learning and fraud.



Opening the Centre, Minister for tech and the digital economy, Paul Scully, says: “The UK is the second largest global centre for FinTech, and this new facility will serve as an incubator for a new generation of businesses and a leading hub for the latest academic research and insights.”



The Centre will be led by 25 academics and fintech business leaders who will drive research and development across its specialisms.



Ram Gopal, director of the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology, says: “The launch of the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology is a landmark moment for academia and the financial and technology industries, initiating a huge growth drive for UK R&D. We’ve seen over recent months the rapid development of emerging technologies, while the evolving economic situation requires innovative thinking and world-class research pioneers to shape the UK’s growth path, which is what we’re here to provide.



“The Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology will act as a beacon for industry leading research across fields such as AI, blockchain and machine learning, helping to elevate government policy, inform regulators, and guide businesses through the safe development of these areas."