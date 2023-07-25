UK regtech eflow raises £7m for global expansion

UK-based regtech eflow Global has raised £7 million in a Series A funding round led by Finch Capital.

Atempo and ScaleUp Group joined the round, which will be used to strengthen eflow's footholds in North America and Asia-Pacific.



Founded in 2004, eflow provides financial firms with software to help them comply with their regulatory requirements, covering the likes of market abuse surveillance, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.



The firm has recently been embarking on a revamped growth strategy, migrating to a 100% cloud-based SaaS model in 2021 and going through a management buyout last year.



Ben Parker, CEO, eflow Global, says: “Increasing scrutiny from global regulators has made it imperative for investment firms to automate costly and time-consuming regulatory obligations.



"With a recent move to a 100% cloud model, we felt the time was right for us to take additional investment to accelerate growth and product development plans.”