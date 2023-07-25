Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UK regtech eflow raises £7m for global expansion

UK regtech eflow raises £7m for global expansion

UK-based regtech eflow Global has raised £7 million in a Series A funding round led by Finch Capital.

Atempo and ScaleUp Group joined the round, which will be used to strengthen eflow's footholds in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Founded in 2004, eflow provides financial firms with software to help them comply with their regulatory requirements, covering the likes of market abuse surveillance, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.

The firm has recently been embarking on a revamped growth strategy, migrating to a 100% cloud-based SaaS model in 2021 and going through a management buyout last year.

Ben Parker, CEO, eflow Global, says: “Increasing scrutiny from global regulators has made it imperative for investment firms to automate costly and time-consuming regulatory obligations.

"With a recent move to a 100% cloud model, we felt the time was right for us to take additional investment to accelerate growth and product development plans.”

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

