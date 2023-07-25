Sustainable Finance Live 2023: What to expect at this year’s conference and hackathon

The sixth Sustainable Finance Live event will be taking place on 10th October 2023, at Events @ No 6 in London. The conference will bring together the brightest minds in the sustainable finance and fintech industries to discuss innovation and new strategies to approach sustainability in the sector.

Sustainable Finance Live will join together a diverse group of experts in the industry for a hybrid conference consisting of keynotes, panel sessions, workshops, and more. The event will also include a hackathon that will bring together industry leaders to work towards solutions to problem statements, that are defining sustainable finance today.

The core theme of the event is funding the transformation of sustainable cities using sustainable finance to gain capital, encourage decarbonisation and further biodiversity to ensure a just transition.

The objective of Sustainable Finance Live is to develop strategies and explore how sustainable practices can be embedded in the financial sector. The event will discuss how green measures can be implemented and how new data and behavioural science technologies can be integrated into the sustainable transition.

Learn more about Sustainable Finance Live and register to attend here.