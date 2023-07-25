Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Bank of India opens startup-focused branches

Bank of India has opened three branches dedicated to serving the country's startup companies.

Located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, the branches will offer banking services to startups under one roof, serving as a hub for entrepreneurs in the ecosystem with a dedicated relationship manager.

The bank says it plans to add another nine branches as it backs the government's Start-Up India initiative.

Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, CEO, Bank of India, says: "These start-up branches will add to the MSME book of Bank of India, which is the thrust area for our bank and the country."

