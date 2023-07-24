Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mediobanca invests €12 million in London fintech incubator

Mediobanca invests €12 million in London fintech incubator

Mediobanca has joined with Founders Factory, the London-based global company builder and early-stage investor, to launch a new fintech venture studio and accelerator, underpinned by an overall €12 million investment from the Italian investment bank.

The Mediobanca/Founders Factory joint venture will build and invest in 35 fintech businesses over the next five years, supporting startups with expertise in advanced technologies such as blockchain and AI.

In tandem, Founders Factory and Mediobanca will operate a new accelerator programme to invest in and support more established early-stage fintech ventures in Italy and internationally.

The partnership with Founders Factory fits into Mediobanca’s 2023-26 “ONE BRAND - ONE CULTURE” Strategic Plan, which envisages a significant strengthening of the firm's technology ecosystem.

Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, comments: "In recent years we embraced the opportunities that technology has created in the financial sector. We have done so in Wealth Management with the launch of CheBanca!, in Consumer Banking with investments in Buy Now Pay Later as well as in Corporate and Investment Banking with the recent partnership signed with Arma Partners.

“With this joint venture we will seize new opportunities, further strengthening the Group's technology ecosystem, also through the adoption of innovative models that will allow us to respond effectively to market expectations."

