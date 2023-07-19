Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Greenwood

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Greenwood sued over failure to pay earn-out to The Gathering Spot

Greenwood sued over failure to pay earn-out to The Gathering Spot

Black-owned digital banking platform Greenwood is being sued by the founders of The Gathering Spot (TPG), a members-only club for black professionals that it acquired for $50 million in May 2022.

Gathering Spot founders Ryan Wilson and T’Keel Petersen have filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court against Greenwood CEO Ryan Glover and board member Dr. Paul Judge for alleged fraud and deception, claiming that Greenwood failed to provide payments on a $5 million earn-out agreement.

The filing questions Greenwood's solvency after the bank terminated Gathering Spot's CFO Peterson and replaced him with a white CFO, causing outrage among the firm's member base.

The lawsuit alleges that Greenwood "engaged in intentional misconduct to knowingly breach the Parties’ purchase agreement. Defendant’s intentional misconduct constitutes a material breach of the purchase agreement. It is further clear that Defendant will continue to commit material breaches of the purchase agreement, including with respect to the upcoming payment due March 31, 2023.”

Along with seeking millions of dollars for damages, Wilson and Petersen want to regain ownership of The Gathering Spot.

For its part, Greenwood has counter-sued, claiming that TGS misrepresented its financial position at the time of the sale, leading to financial headaches post-acquisition.

Related Companies

Greenwood

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Related News
Greenwood acquires fellow neobank Kinly
/retail

Greenwood acquires fellow neobank Kinly

Banking platform for Black and Latino communities Greenwood raises $45m
/inclusion

Banking platform for Black and Latino communities Greenwood raises $45m

FS giants join $40m Greenwood funding round

25 Mar 2021

Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

08 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

  2. Swift pilots instant payments across currency zones

  3. Block sues Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees

  4. UK fintechs fear for their future

  5. Visa joins Series C extension round in Thunes

Research
See all reports »
How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking