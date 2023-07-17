Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Flash

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Eftpos QR codes
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Egyptian payments startup Flash picks up $6 million seed investment

Egyptian payments startup Flash picks up $6 million seed investment

Flash, an Egyptian startup offering cashless transactions to businesses via QR Codes, has closed a $6 million seed funding round.

Led by Addition with participation from Flourish Ventures and business angels, the capital injection will be used to accelerate the startup's product development and customer & business acquisition in Egypt.

Founded by Uber alumni Erik Gordon and Sherine Kabesh in 2021, Flash has also obtained approval from the Central Bank of Egypt in partnership with Banque Misr to operate as a technical payment aggregator.

Flash's payments application allows consumers to make a purchase with their phones by adding any existing bank card or digital wallet on the app once and scanning a QR code that is presented by a business, in-store or on-delivery.

The vendor is eyeing opportunities in the package delivery market with 'Flash on Delivery', offering businesses the opportunity to take payments upon receipt of goods at the doorstep. According to Mordor Intelligence, around 80% of goods purchased online in Egypt are paid cash-on-delivery. Flash on Delivery business customers currently include, Homzmart, Rabbit Mart, and Mori Sushi.

Says Flash co-founder Gordon: "Our mobile application removes transactional challenges for businesses looking for an easier solution than the POS. Our goal is to make payments easier, safer and faster for everyone."

Related Companies

Flash

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Eftpos QR codes
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

  2. Swift pilots instant payments across currency zones

  3. Supreme Court rules in favour of Barclays over APP reimbursement claim

  4. Monzo in talks to merge with Lunar - Bloomberg

  5. Citi Commercial Bank launches digital client platform

Research
See all reports »
How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking