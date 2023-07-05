Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut arrives in New Zealand

Revolut has landed in New Zealand, launching its financial super app following a 12-month testing period that saw it sign up more than 26,000 Kiwis to a waitlist.

New Zealanders can use Revolut to access instant and fee-free foreign currency exchange, peer-to-peer payments, as well as to split group bills.

They can also send and spend in more than 200 currencies at what the firms claims are bank-beating exchange rates with no hidden fees.

Revolut hopes that New Zealand will prove fertile ground, noting that a recent survey by Consumer NZ found that almost 40% of Kiwi consumers don’t trust their banks.

The fintech has registered as a Financial Services Provider and a member of Financial Service Complaints Limited and is now putting together a team on the ground.

Georgia Grange, head, New Zealand, Revolut, says: "Revolut is thrilled to be launching in New Zealand to revolutionise the way Kiwis manage their money, and our waitlist of over 26,000 locals is a clear demonstration that Kiwis feel the same."

