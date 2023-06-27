Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sendwave launches bank account for migrants

Sendwave launches bank account for migrants

Remittance outfit Sendwave has launched a banking product for migrants in the United States.

Sendwave, which is owned by London-based fintech Zepz, is offering select customers a FDIC-insured bank account with an accompanying debit card.

Customers will also get up to 0.4% improvement on exchange rates and up to 25% savings on transaction fees on remittances to Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, and Liberia when using the funds in their accounts.

Mark Lenhard, CEO, Zepz, says: “Sendwave Pay enables US-based migrants to take their money farther, creates financial empowerment through interest schemes and competitive benefits, and firmly establishes Sendwave as a heavy hitter in the fintech space.”

