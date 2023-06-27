Higher interest rates help Wise triple profits

Shares in Wise soared by more than 18% on Tuesday on news that the money transfer app saw its full year pre-tax profits triple, boosted by rising interest rates.

The UK-based firm posted pre-tax profits of £146.5 million for the year, up from £43.9 million the year before. Revenue was up 51% to £846.1 million.



The company also hit 10 million active customers, a 34% year-on-year rise, with volumes of £104.5 billion.



Soaring interest rates mean that Wise is also expecting income to grow by between 28% and 33% in full-year 2024.



Wise shares hit £6.20 on Tuesday afternoon, up about 18% but still below its 2021 IPO price.

