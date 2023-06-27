Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Higher interest rates help Wise triple profits

Shares in Wise soared by more than 18% on Tuesday on news that the money transfer app saw its full year pre-tax profits triple, boosted by rising interest rates.

The UK-based firm posted pre-tax profits of £146.5 million for the year, up from £43.9 million the year before. Revenue was up 51% to £846.1 million.

The company also hit 10 million active customers, a 34% year-on-year rise, with volumes of £104.5 billion.

Soaring interest rates mean that Wise is also expecting income to grow by between 28% and 33% in full-year 2024.

Wise shares hit £6.20 on Tuesday afternoon, up about 18% but still below its 2021 IPO price.

