Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan fined $4m for accidentally deleting 47m emails

JPMorgan fined $4m for accidentally deleting 47m emails

JPMorgan Chase has been fined $4 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission for mistakenly deleting 47 million emails, some of which the watchdog was trying to access.

Many of the permanently deleted emails were sought by subpoenas in at least a dozen regulatory investigations, says the SEC.

Says an administrative order: “Because the deleted records are unrecoverable, it is unknown - and unknowable - how the lost records may have affected the regulatory investigations.”

The emails, from about 8,700 staff mailboxes were accidentally deleted in 2019 as staff worked to troubleshoot an issue with a project to delete older communications that were no longer required to be retained.

Employees deleted communications from the first quarter of 2018, erroneously believing - based on written representations from the bank’s archiving vendor - that all the documents were coded in a way to prevent permanent deletion of records that were required to be kept for three years.

But the vendor did not apply the default retention settings in a particular email domain and those communications were permanently lost.

JPMorgan discovered the issue in late 2019 and informed the SEC in January 2020.
This fine comes after JPMorgan was hit, in 2021, with $125 million in penalties for failing to preserve text messages and other communications sent between 2018 and 2020.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special[New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023