News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Security

Retail banking

Biometrics Mobile & online banking
Cops arrest man for taping photos to a dummy to trick mobile banking facial recognition

Brazilian police have arrested a man accused of taping photos of victims’ faces onto dummies to trick mobile banking facial recognition technology and then take out loans.

Cops arrested the suspect in the municipality of Barueri, confiscating a pile of large photos of victims who were targeted, as well as ammunition for a gun, 17 card machines and a safe to store cards, according to local reports.

The suspect is alleged to have attached a large cutout of victims’ photos to a dummy before using the face id option to access mobile banking accounts and then applying for loans.

Retail banking

Biometrics Mobile & online banking
