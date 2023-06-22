Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Suisse

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit Suisse investors sue bank’s NY execs over ‘toxic culture’

Credit Suisse investors sue bank’s NY execs over ‘toxic culture’

A group of creditors for failed Swiss bank Credit Suisse have launched legal action against a number of executives in its US operations, alleging that a “toxic culture” that “valued short-term gain over long-term trust” had been allowed to prevail.

According to the out-of-pocket bondholders, the 167 year-old conservative Swiss bank had been taken over by “sharp-elbowed New York investment bankers” fixated with short-term success.

The law suit alleges that Credit Suisse’s New York headquarters created a work culture “in which profits were prioritised over sound risk management” and where executives went, at times, to “unethical illegal lengths to acquire and retain high-revenue customers,” which led to a series of public scandals.

These scandals included a criminal conviction for allowing drug dealers to launder money in Bulgaria, a spying case involving a former employee and executive and a massive data breach involving clients’ data. Added to that were the huge losses resulting from failed investments in Greensil Capital and Archegos Capital Management.

In all, Credit Suisse owes some $18bn to bondholders. However, as part of the deal to persuade fellow Swiss bank UBS to take over Credit Suisse, Swiss regulators wrote off around $18bn of high-risk bond debts, leaving a number of bold-holders out of pocket.

Since the UBS takeover was completed, some 120 claims have been filed against the regulator’s write-off.

The bondholders’ legal complaint was filed in Brooklyn. The amount of damages sought will be determined at a later date.

Related Companies

Credit Suisse

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Trending

  1. BIS and Bank of England complete CBDC project

  2. European banks hit by Russian hackers

  3. JP Morgan invests in trade finance fintech

  4. Deutsche Bank applies for digital asset licence

  5. Saudi Arabia welcomes open banking

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023