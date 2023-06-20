Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBA Clearing pilots pan-European fraud pattern and anomaly detection

EBA Clearing pilots pan-European fraud pattern and anomaly detection

EBA Clearing is gearing up for the launch of an analytical pilot for pan-European fraud pattern and anomaly detection.

The July pilot comes ahead of the planned delivery of fully-fledged fraud prevention and detection functionality for all STEP2 and RT1 users in November.

The new functionality is designed to help the user community prepare for the expected acceleration of account-to-account transactions and wider instant payment adoption, in particular.

EBA Clearing says it enriches the PSPs’ individual risk view with insights on patterns and anomalies from a central infrastructure level perspective.

Erwin Kulk, EBA Clearing, says: “We look forward to the insights from the analytical pilot to further fine-tune the functionality ahead of the go-live. We will also continue to intensify our exchange with the user community to ensure everyone can get ready to adopt and benefit from the solution from the start.”

Related Companies

EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Trending

Trending

  1. BIS and Bank of England complete CBDC project

  2. European banks hit by Russian hackers

  3. Molten Ventures wipes 40% off Revolut valuation

  4. JP Morgan invests in trade finance fintech

  5. Deutsche Bank applies for digital asset licence

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023