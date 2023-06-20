EBA Clearing pilots pan-European fraud pattern and anomaly detection

EBA Clearing is gearing up for the launch of an analytical pilot for pan-European fraud pattern and anomaly detection.

The July pilot comes ahead of the planned delivery of fully-fledged fraud prevention and detection functionality for all STEP2 and RT1 users in November.



The new functionality is designed to help the user community prepare for the expected acceleration of account-to-account transactions and wider instant payment adoption, in particular.



EBA Clearing says it enriches the PSPs’ individual risk view with insights on patterns and anomalies from a central infrastructure level perspective.



Erwin Kulk, EBA Clearing, says: “We look forward to the insights from the analytical pilot to further fine-tune the functionality ahead of the go-live. We will also continue to intensify our exchange with the user community to ensure everyone can get ready to adopt and benefit from the solution from the start.”

