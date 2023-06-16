EBAday 2023: Keynote topic announced!

EBAday is just days away, both Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are gearing up to welcome guests in Madrid on the 20th to 21st June

The event will be kicking off with a keynote from Carlos A. Sanz Luengo, Head of Payment Systems, Bank of Spain. We are excited to announce the topic of this talk will be “Payments trends: our perspective”.

Sanz Luengo joined the Bank of Spain in 1993 and has held a range of positions in that 30 years, the majority of which were in the monetary policy and reserve management areas (from 1999 to 2018). He was appointed as Director of the Payment Systems Department in 2018, with operational, oversight and policy responsibilities over Spanish payment and settlement infrastructures and supervision responsibility over payment service providers. He is a member of the Market Infrastructure and Payments Committee of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) and of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

This informative keynote will just be the inaugural session of the two day conference, which promises to cover a range of payments topics including CBDCs, Cross-border payments, and instant payments. Make sure to check out the FinTalks stage and the Fintech Zone to see this years winner.