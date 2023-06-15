Wealthtech OneVest raises CAD$17m

Canadian Wealth-as-a-Service outfit OneVest has raised CAD$17M in Series A funding led by Omers Ventures

Luge Capital, Panache Ventures, AAF Management, FJ Labs, Fin Capital, Pivot Investment Partners and Deloitte Ventures joined the round.



Founded in 2021, OneVest offers a modular and adaptable infrastructure platform that lets financial firms integrate and configure various components of a wealth management offering for their customers. It also, says the firm, allows enterprises to automate and streamline administrative and middle office functions, which currently rely heavily on manual processes.



Users get intuitive investor and advisor interfaces, robust data aggregation, a reliable book of record, and a powerful portfolio management engine, enabling them to create a tailored wealth services offering, which can be launched in weeks.



The funding will be used to boost the company’s growth, make hires and expand into the US market.



Amar Ahluwalia, Co-founder and CEO of OneVest, says: "We’ve built OneVest as a durable, highly scalable platform that can shape the future of wealth management.



"Financial institutions need exceptional experiences to meet both customer and advisor expectations when it comes to technology. The ability to implement a modern service with all the required compliance requirements built in, is compelling."