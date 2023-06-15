Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches African fintech startup accelerator programme

Visa launches African fintech startup accelerator programme

Visa is launching a fintech accelerator programme for African startups as part of its recent $1 billion pledge to accelerate the deployment of digital payments across the continent.

The Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator will see up to 40 start-ups each year go through a three-month intensive learning programme focused on business growth and mentoring.

Following the programme completion, Visa says it intends to make capital investment in select participating businesses, while accelerating their commercial launch through access to Visa technology and capabilities.

Startups throughout Africa can apply to be part of the programme through two application phases each year, starting from July 2023.

In December, the US payments giant pledged to pump $1 billion in Africa over the next five years, scaling its operations and deepening collaboration with strategic partners including governments, financial institutions, mobile network operators, fintechs and merchants.

Alfred Kelly, executive chairman, Visa, says: "Africa has one of the most exciting and admired fintech ecosystems in the world, bringing outstanding entrepreneurial talent to a young digital-first population that is growing fast."

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Trending

  1. Banks are becoming &quot;museums of technology&quot; says ex-Barclays boss

  2. Goldman Sachs fintech boss Stephanie Cohen takes leave of absence

  3. Apple Cash gets recurring payments

  4. Starling CEO Boden stepped down following investor row - FT

  5. FIS buys embedded finance firm Bond

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023