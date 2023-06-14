Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JPMorgan rolls out sustainable investment data product suite

JPMorgan rolls out sustainable investment data product suite

JPMorgan is to equip institutional investors with sustainable investment data cherry picked from a raft of market data providers.

Available through the US bank's data analytics platform Fusion, the product suite combines data from Bloomberg, Equileap, FactSet, ISS ESG, MSCI, RepRisk, Revelio Labs, S&P Global, and Sustainalytics, with a surfeit of tools for custom-built analysis, scoring, stock-selection, compliance monitoring, and reporting.

Data is enriched with common identifiers and delivered in standardised formats to allow easy joining between datasets.

The platform will circumvent some of the main challenges to sustainable investing by providing access to normalised data across providers while offering investors the flexibility to manage, screen, and create customised metrics.

Gerard Francis, head of data solutions, JPMorgan, comments: “Data for sustainable investing is particularly challenging given its scale, inconsistency, and incompleteness. We are pleased to work with our providers to deliver a unique and transformative solution for investors. Fusion combines data, technology, and service at scale, to enable investors to extract value in minutes instead of months.”

JPMorgan Chase

