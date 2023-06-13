Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Habitto

Japanese digital bank Habitto goes live

Japanese digital bank Habitto goes live

Habitto, a Tokyo-based startup looking to take on Japan's giant banks, has opend its first svaings account to customers, offering a market-beating 0.3% interest on the first one million yen deposited.

The business has registered as a financial services intermediary for both banking and securities intermediation and built a team of 17 employees including three financial advisors.

At the heart of its offerings lies the Habitto Account, a mobile-only savings account that that comes with a Visa Debit card for easy access to deposited funds. The 0.3% return on deposits easily bests the typical 0.001% rate offered by more established bank.

Users also gain access to free financial advisory services for personalised money plans, conducted via in-app chat and video call services.

Habitto previously raised US$3.9 million in a pre-A financing round back in February 2023, which was co-led by Saison Capital and Cherubic Ventures. This follows a US$3.4 million seed round led by Saison Capital in September 2021. This brings the total raised by the company to US$7.3 million.

Other prominent investors in the company include Anthemis Group, Apis Partners, DG Daiwa Ventures, GMO Ventures, Kyokuto Securities, Epic Angels and angel investors from the finance
industry across the globe.

