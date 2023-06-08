Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CAB Payments plans London listing

CAB Payments plans London listing

British business-to-business cross-border payments firm CAB Payments is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which specialises in cross-border payments and foreign exchange for firms operating in emerging markets, will seek a valuation of between £800 million and £1 billion, according to the FT.

Bhairav Trivedi, CEO, CAB Payments, says: "Operating as a publicly traded company will help us to continue to pursue our strategy of delivering long-term sustainable growth all cementing our position as a payments and forex partner of choice for blue-chip customers transacting in emerging markets."

The offer is expected to comprise a secondary sell-down of existing ordinary shares by Merlin Midco and certain other existing shareholders, and there would be no primary element to the offer.

The news is a boost for the LSE, which has been suffering an IPO drought, with only two listings on the main market in the first quarter.

