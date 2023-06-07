Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Uala

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Argentinian fintech Uala launches savings account in Mexico

Argentinian fintech Uala launches savings account in Mexico

Argentine mobile banking firm Uala is stepping up its presence in Mexico, launching a high-yield savings account weeks after securing a banking licence in the country.

The new savings account offers an annual yield of nine per cent in a country where a government survey shows that more than half of people save informally.

Last month, Uala received the go-ahead to buy local bank ABC Capital, enabling it to secure a banking licence.

The company has also struck deals to let remittances sent through Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta be received through its app.

Brazilian giant Nubank has also been pouring resources into Mexico and recently began offering a similar savings account.

Related Companies

Uala

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special[New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Trending

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

  3. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  4. JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

  5. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023