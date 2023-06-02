Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Stripe is adding a charge card programme to its commercial issuing product, enabling firms to distribute virtual or physical plastic that allow their customers to spend on credit rather than the funds in their accounts.

Since Stripe Issuing launched in 2018, platforms and fintechs have used it to create more than 100 million cards in the US, the UK, and the EU.

But, until now, Stripe-issued cards could only be used to spend money from a prefunded account. The expansion into charge cards allows platforms to offer these same users access to credit, providing them with new revenue streams and allowing them to offer new financing capabilities to their customers.

Stripe cites a recent Goldman Sachs survey which found that 77% of SMBs were concerned about access to financing.

However, despite the demand and the benefits to providers, building a credit offering from the ground up is hard, says Stripe, because platforms would need to things such as collect repayment, handle lending compliance, and navigate licensing requirements.

The charge card programme handles these issues out of the box, providing funds flows, network connections, printing, and integration APIs—and streamlines all the necessary compliance, bank partnerships, and ledgering.

Platforms do not need to fund the transaction immediately, and can instead send funds to Stripe after the settlement date.

Denise Ho, head of product for BaaS, Stripe, says: "Our new charge card allows fintechs and SaaS platforms to provide access to a reliable source of credit for the many small businesses they work with."

The offering is already live in beta in the US and being used by Ramp, Emburse, Karat, and Coast. It will soon be available in the UK and EU.

"Building a charge card program is a daunting task. Stripe provided immense value in planning and launching our program quickly, with a compliance-first design that we’re confident can scale to meet Ramp’s needs,” says Michael Cohen, VP, partnerships, Ramp.

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. HSBC launches ESG Index

  3. Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

  4. Sam Altman&#39;s Worldcoin project raises $115m

  5. BIS panel to promote harmonisation of API protocols in cross-border payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023