EBAday 2023: EU and UK as global leaders in AI regulation

Earlier this week, the European Union and the United States announced they expect to draft a voluntary code of conduct on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks, with the hope that other democratic nations would sign on to the code.

British officials reportedly believe that an AI regulatory framework could strike a good balance between a “draconian” approach taken by the EU and a less stringent approach proposed by the US.

Both Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have met with BigTech CEOs to discuss AI regulation in recent weeks, drawing further attention to the rapid surge in interest artificial technology has garnered during 2023.

The opportunity and the potential risks presented by the technology continues to dominate headlines. Earlier this week a letter published by an AI industry body stated that AI should be recognised as an “extinction risk” to humanity, in line with other risks like “pandemics and nuclear war.”

Sridhar Iyengar, Managing Director for Zoho Europe, commented: “Public trust must be gained for AI to be embraced and education around its benefits can help. As the economy stabilises, AI can act as a way of boosting business growth by improving efficiencies, customer service and operations with capabilities such as customer service bots/assistants, fraud detection, data analysis, forecasting and many more.”

The government is looking very carefully at this.



Last week I stressed to AI companies the importance of putting guardrails in place so development is safe and secure.



But we need to work together. That's why I raised it at the @G7 and will do so again when I visit the US. https://t.co/vo04w4uC6L — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 31, 2023

