Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac Kasisto

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

Conversational AI chatbot developer Kasisto has launched KAI-GPT, the world’s first banking-specific large language model (LLM).

Kasisto says its LLM empowers banks with the potential of generative AI to provide human-like, financially literate interactions at speed and scale.

The firm's first application to run on KAI-GPT is KAI Answers, a conversational response system that helps bankers locate, interpret and understand the information from a variety of sources, including policies, regulatory filings, procedures, web content, and complex financial products.

Westpac, the Australian banking giant that is both an investor in and client of Kasisto is already implementing KAI Answers.

David Walker, the bank's CTO, says: "Despite all the discussions about the future implications of generative AI in banking, Kasisto has made it a reality today through its real-world banking application of generative AI.

What’s unique about Kasisto is that KAI-GPT is a banking industry-specific LLM - which means it’s more accurate, safe and intuitive while delivering ChatGPT-like conversational experiences."

Related Companies

Westpac Kasisto

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

  3. Starling founder Anne Boden relinquishes CEO role

  4. Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

  5. HSBC launches ESG Index

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023