BNP Paribas and NatWest go live with CobaltFX Dynamic Credit

BNP Paribas and NatWest are going live with technology from CobaltFX that is designed to simplify and streamline the allocation of credit for FX transactions between banks and improve access to liquidity.

The banks, both long-time CobaltFX partners, have signed on for the United Fintech unit's new Dynamic Credit offering in a move to manage credit exposures and address overly manual processes as well as market access and control.



Joe Nash, digital COO for FX, rates and commodities, BNP Paribas, says: "CobaltFX's solution offers a much needed improvement to the manual process of updating credit limits with interbank trading venues.



"By providing a standardised and digitised approach, and aggregating IT infrastructure across multiple venues, ‘Dynamic Credit’ gives banks unprecedented control to navigate fast-moving FX markets and proactively manage credit exposure. This is a very important step in delivering a solution for credit providers, taking full advantage of new technical advancements."



Cobalt was acquired by United Fintech in December and in March was rebranded as CobaltFX, spinning off its digital asset business to a new venture on the same platform.