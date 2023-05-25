Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plastiq

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

Plastiq, a US B2B payments firm for SMEs, has filed for bankruptcy and entered into a stalking horse agreement to have its assets acquired by unified commerce platform Priority Technology.

Plastiq has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection less than a year after an aborted special purpose acquisition company (Spac) merger that would have taken it public at a $480 million enterprise valuation.

The company was affected by the collapse of payments processing partner Silicon Valley Bank, which forced it to halt operations while it scrambled to find a new partner.

Plastiq enables SMEs to use their credit cards for virtually any expense, even where plastic isn't accepted, helping users to maximize the working capital they already have while also conserving cash.

Thomas Priore, CEO, Priority, says: “Our decision to enter into this agreement was simple. Strategically speaking, Plastiq’s buyer-driven B2B product suite is a natural complement to our CPX Automated Payables offering, and the company has an extremely talented team with a mindset that will fit naturally into the collaborative and execution-oriented culture at Priority.

"Since we are already partners for payment processing, we are well positioned to help support the restructuring and Plastiq’s customers as the company emerges stronger from the process.”

The purchase agreement is subject to certain orders being entered by the bankruptcy court and to higher and better offers Plastiq may receive during the auction process.

Related Companies

Plastiq

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How banks can expand the omnichannel for virtual signing experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license

  2. Ripple rolls out CBDC platform

  3. Klarna introduces credit opt outs

  4. Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

  5. Starling Bank eases budget management for customers

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023