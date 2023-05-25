Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Credit risk
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Qred wins banking licence

Qred wins banking licence

Swedish credit scoring platform Qred is to become Europe's newest bank, having been granted a full banking licence by the country's financial regulator.

Using its proprietary AI-powered financing platform, Qred has since inception in 2015 issued over 100,000 loans to 25,000 small businesses in the Nordics and Benelux region.

Last month, the firm moved into the B2B payments market having secured €10 million in backing from founder investor Nordic Capital.

Emil Sunvisson, CEO at Qred, says: "As a bank we can further accelerate a European rollout of our services, as markets that require a bank license are now unlocked.”

The first product to emerge under the new regime will be savings accounts, says Sunvisson.

“Becoming a bank is a part of the plan shaped together with Nordic Capital. We will now continue our fast and profitable growth as we challenge the traditional banks with easier and smarter products to power small businesses across Europe,” Sunvisson continues.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Credit risk
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Related News
Qred moves into B2B payments; raises €10 million
/payments

Qred moves into B2B payments; raises €10 million

Trending

  1. Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license

  2. Ripple rolls out CBDC platform

  3. Klarna introduces credit opt outs

  4. Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

  5. Starling Bank eases budget management for customers

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023