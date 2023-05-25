Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Dark web study reveals Brits are Europe&#39;s biggest card fraud victims

Dark web study reveals Brits are Europe's biggest card fraud victims

Research into a dark web database of six million global card details showed only America and India had more payment data stolen than the UK.

NordVPN’s study into six underground marketplaces showed the UK had a total of 164,143 payment card details listed, almost as many as the next two biggest European victims, France (97,032) and Italy (78,676), added together.

Worryingly, two-thirds of Brits’ card data listed (63%) came bundled with a treasure trove of other private information, ranging from home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses to National Insurance numbers.

Researchers found that UK card details typically cost just £4.61. This was 18% lower than the global average (£5.61) and half the average price of payment data belonging to consumers from Denmark — at £9.23 the most expensive in the study.

The average cost of stolen payment cards has fallen by over a quarter since the end of 2021, reflecting the growth — and success — of low-cost online scams and fraud like phishing and malware.

Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, says: “In the past, experts linked payment card fraud to brute-forcing attacks — when a criminal tries to guess a payment card number and security code to use their victim’s card. However, most of the cards found were sold alongside the email and home addresses of their victims, which are impossible to brute force. We can therefore conclude that they were stolen using more sophisticated methods, such as phishing and malware.”

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 25 May, 2023, 12:57Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Open banking backside? 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Trending

Related News
US authorities seize 50,000 bitcoin related to Silk Road
/crypto

US authorities seize 50,000 bitcoin related to Silk Road

Payment cards going for an average $9.70 on dark web
/security

Payment cards going for an average $9.70 on dark web

Massive cache of Indian card data goes up for sale on dark web

30 Oct 2019

Huge cache of Pakistani payment card data appears on Dark Web

25 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license

  2. Ripple rolls out CBDC platform

  3. Klarna introduces credit opt outs

  4. Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

  5. Starling Bank eases budget management for customers

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023