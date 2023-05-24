Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Plenty launches fintech platform for millennial couples

Plenty, a financial platform that helps couples discuss, manage and invest their money, has raised $2.75 million in pre-seed capital.

The round was joined by Phenomenal Ventures, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V, former Wealthfront CEO Adam Nash, ex-Stripe angels, and Inovia Capital.

Plenty was founded in 2022 by Emily Luk and Channing Allen, who met working together at Even, a fintech startup later acquired by Walmart-owned One. The couple got engaged in 2021 and say that they struggled to find products that supported their reality as millennials looking to plan their finances together.

Their answer is a goals-based investing platform that aims to simplify and automate the financial forecasting and investing process for couples who want to plan toward life milestones.

The company is available to individuals and couples via a paid membership that provides access to the wealth-building platform, partner functionality, a cash management product offering 13x the national savings APY average, and an automated direct indexing strategy.

Says Nash: “Managing your financial life is difficult enough for one person, but building a financial plan for a couple? That’s a whole different ball game. Different priorities, different fears, and different goals. I’m excited to be a part of Plenty’s journey from the beginning.”

