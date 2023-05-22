Spoofing site fraudster gets 13-year prison sentence

The man behind an international one stop spoofing shop, which enabled criminals to appear as if they were calling from banks, tax offices and other official bodies, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Tejay Fletcher founded and ran the iSpoof website, which was used to help scam people from around the world to the tune of around £100 million.



The site was taken down last year in what has been described as the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation.



More than 200,000 potential victims in the UK alone have been directly targeted through the site.



At one stage, almost 20 people every minute of the day were being contacted by scammers hiding behind false identities using the site.



They posed as representatives of banks including Barclays, Santander, HSBC, Lloyds, Halifax, First Direct, Natwest, Nationwide and TSB.



Fletcher pleaded guilty to four fraud-related charges last month and has now been sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.



He made around £2 million from the operation and splashed out on a £230,000 Lamborghini, two Range Rovers worth £110,000 and an £11,000 Rolex.

