Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license; offers to withdraw application

Reports from the Telegraph reveal that the Bank of England is set to reject Revolut’s long-standing application for a banking license in the UK.

The payments giant has been campaigning for a UK banking license for two years, and chief executives expressed hope this year that it would be granted soon.

Revolut CEO, Nikolay Storonsky stated earlier this month that the delay in the issuance of the license was due to regulators being spooked by the ongoing banking crises stemming from Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

Storonsky’s outburst followed over two months of turbulence at Revolut, with reports earlier in the year suggesting that executives thought the license approval was imminent, only to be quashed when the company’s auditor, BDO expressed that some of its 2021 accounts were “materially misstated.”

The auditors reported that they were concerned about “completeness and occurrence” of £500 million in revenue. In February, Revolut’s auditor BDO reported inconsistencies in the company’s 2021 revenues, which Revolut later disputed and verified independently.

If Revolut’s banking license is not approved, it can still operate in the UK, but profits will decrease as the company will not be able to offer mortgages and loans in the country, one of the company’s long-term objectives.

The fintech has been facing challenges on multiple fronts, as earlier this month Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara quit the company citing personal reasons. Salovaara joined Revolut in January 2021, at the same time the company submitted its banking license application.